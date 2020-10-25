Menu
Stephen A. BARTFAY-SZABO
BARTFAY-SZABO - Stephen A.
October 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ava (nee Koepe) Bartfay-Szabo; dearest father of Andrew (Patricia) Bartfay-Szabo and Katherine (David) Bradley; loving grandfather of Natalie, Katherine, Alexa and Marielle; brother of the late George (late Maria) Szabo. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church on Thursday at 8:45 AM, followed by inurnment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. If desired, memorials in Stephen's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
