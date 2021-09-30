ADAMS - Stephen James
Age 70, of Grand Island, NY, formerly employed in the Real Estate Division of the New York State Department of Transportation and US Army Veteran, passed away at home on Friday, September 24, 2021. Born in Niagara Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Betty (Terryberry) and James Adams. Stephen is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Lisbeth (Leone) Adams and his loving son, Zachary Stephen Adams of Billings, Montana. He is also survived by a sister, Sharon (Robert) Lavelle of Springfield, VA and brother, Christopher (Mary) Adams of Indianapolis, IN as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends. Steve also leaves two special sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Lynette Leone and Lesley and Ira Lapidus. Family and friends are invited to call Sunday, October 3, 2021, from 3 PM-7 PM, at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Rd., Niagara Falls, NY 14304. Steve's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Stephen's R.C. Church at 2100 Baseline Road, Grand Island, NY, on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Burial and Military Honors to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice
. THE FAMILY REQUESTS EVERYONE WEAR MASKS AT ALL TIMES, REGARDLESS OF VACCINATION STATUS. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com
for online condolences.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 30, 2021.