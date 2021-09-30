Menu
Stephen James ADAMS
ADAMS - Stephen James
Age 70, of Grand Island, NY, formerly employed in the Real Estate Division of the New York State Department of Transportation and US Army Veteran, passed away at home on Friday, September 24, 2021. Born in Niagara Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Betty (Terryberry) and James Adams. Stephen is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Lisbeth (Leone) Adams and his loving son, Zachary Stephen Adams of Billings, Montana. He is also survived by a sister, Sharon (Robert) Lavelle of Springfield, VA and brother, Christopher (Mary) Adams of Indianapolis, IN as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends. Steve also leaves two special sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Lynette Leone and Lesley and Ira Lapidus. Family and friends are invited to call Sunday, October 3, 2021, from 3 PM-7 PM, at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Rd., Niagara Falls, NY 14304. Steve's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Stephen's R.C. Church at 2100 Baseline Road, Grand Island, NY, on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Burial and Military Honors to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. THE FAMILY REQUESTS EVERYONE WEAR MASKS AT ALL TIMES, REGARDLESS OF VACCINATION STATUS. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Oct
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Stephen's RC Church
2100 Baseline Road, Grand, NY
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
J.
October 1, 2021
Lisbeth and Zach, I am so sorry for Steve´s passing and wish I could express my condolences in person but am out of town. Steve was a dedicated and respected professional whose knowledge was sought by many and will be missed. Please accept my most sincere sympathies and know you and your entire family will remain in my thoughts and prayers. Frank Cirillo
Frank Cirillo
September 30, 2021
