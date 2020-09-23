Menu
Stephen C. BOTTITA Jr.
BOTTITA - Stephen C., Jr.
September 19, 2020. Beloved son of the late Stephen C. and Concetta (Sicurella) Bottita; dear brother of Kathleen (James C.) Mariano; uncle of Amy (Carlos Rodriguez) DiGaudio and Aaron (Meredith Barrett) DiGaudio. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Andrew's Church, Crocker and Gierlach St., Sloan, NY, Saturday, at 10 AM. If desired, Memorials may be made to People Inc., 1219 North Forest Rd., Williamsville, NY, www.people-inc.org/support_us/donate/index. Arrangements by BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
