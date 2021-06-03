Menu
Stephen Francis GEORGIC
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount
1130 North Winstead Avenue
Rocky Mount, NC
Georgic - Stephen Francis
Of Tarboro, NC, age 74, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021. Born in Lackawanna, NY on February 17, 1947, he was the son of the late Stephen Georgic and Helen Kropovitch Georgic. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Joan Anne Holmes Georgic; and his brothers, Charles Georgic and Robert Georgic. Stephen retired after 34 years of dedicated service with the Pioneer School District in Delevan, NY. He enjoyed traveling and bird watching. Stephen was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother and will be missed by all who knew him. Stephen is survived by his son, Mitchell Georgic (Yelena) of Rockville, VA; his daughters, Jessica McNamara (Robert) of Tarboro and Tiffany Georgic of Tarboro; his grandchildren, Morgan McNamara, Benjamin Georgic, Noah McNamara, Charlie Georgic, and Raya Georgic; his brother, David Georgic of Springville, NY; and many nieces and nephews. A Special Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is requesting the need for social distancing and wearing of masks due to health concerns faced around our nation at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Stephen's memory to The Nature Conservancy, Attn: Treasury, 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203. Arrangements entrusted to WHEELER & WOODLIEF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Memorial Gathering
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount
1130 North Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC
Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount
