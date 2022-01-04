Menu
Stephen G. HOFFMIRE
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
HOFFMIRE - Stephen G.
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest January 2, 2022. Loving son of the late Evan Hoffmire and Victoria (late Louis) Kaminski; dear brother of Deborah (Stanley) Moskal and Lauri Kaminski; fond uncle of Kelly, Joseph, Victoria, Amanda and great-uncle of Anthony, Brooke and Everly; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday, from 3-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Mr. Hoffmire was an army veteran of the Vietnam War. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Jan
6
Service
7:00p.m.
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
Debbie and Lori, so sorry to hear about Stevie. He is back with his beloved mom No more pain
Carol Jarczyk
Family
January 6, 2022
We are sorry to hear of the loss of your brother uncle and we will continue praying for comfort and peace during this difficult time I did not get a chance to meet him but I did hear of him and I know he was deeply loved by his family may he find rest in peace and comfort in the arms of our Lord, our love you to the family During this difficult time!
The Majewicz Family
Other
January 5, 2022
