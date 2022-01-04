HOFFMIRE - Stephen G.
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest January 2, 2022. Loving son of the late Evan Hoffmire and Victoria (late Louis) Kaminski; dear brother of Deborah (Stanley) Moskal and Lauri Kaminski; fond uncle of Kelly, Joseph, Victoria, Amanda and great-uncle of Anthony, Brooke and Everly; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday, from 3-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Mr. Hoffmire was an army veteran of the Vietnam War. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 4, 2022.