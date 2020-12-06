MUEHLBAUER - Stephen J.
Suddenly, December 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathy Muehlbauer; devoted father of Alexis Muehlbauer and Dylan Muehlbauer; step-father of Marc Cwiklinski; loving grandfather of Ajulian, Adriane and Nevaeh; son of Donald Muehlbauer; dear brother of Mark, Amy and Matthew (Jennifer) Muehlbauer. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
