Stephen J. MUEHLBAUER
MUEHLBAUER - Stephen J.
Suddenly, December 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathy Muehlbauer; devoted father of Alexis Muehlbauer and Dylan Muehlbauer; step-father of Marc Cwiklinski; loving grandfather of Ajulian, Adriane and Nevaeh; son of Donald Muehlbauer; dear brother of Mark, Amy and Matthew (Jennifer) Muehlbauer. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
