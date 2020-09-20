MARKIEWICZ - Stephen M.
Age 35, of North Tonawanda, NY, passed away peacefully at his home after a lengthy illness on September 18, 2020. Survived by his parents Denise and Dennis (Jakubaszek); grandmothers, uncles, aunts and cousins. Stephen was a graduate of NCCC where he earned his Bachelor's degree in business administration and computer graphics. He will always be remembered for his huge hugs, love for NASCAR, involvement in the Empower Program, movies and music. A Memorial Service will be held a later date. Donations may be made in Stephen's honor to the American Heart Association
"We will always carry your memory in our hearts."
