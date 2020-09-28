TULIPANE - Stephen M. "Steve"
December 29, 1970 - September 24, 2020, age 49, died unexpectedly on Thursday evening, September 24, 2020, at UPMC Chautauqua at WCA in Jamestown, NY. He was born in Buffalo, NY the son of Michael and the late Rebecca (Lozinsky) Tulipane. Surviving are his father Michael (Carol Shields) Tulipane of Silver Creek, NY; his loving companion Renea E. Fiorella of Jamestown; two sons, Jacob Tulipane of Jamestown and Tyler Tulipane of Silver Creek; a daughter, Kelsey Tulipane of Silver Creek; seven step-children, Janea and Marissa Fiorella, Christopher and Julie Hammond, Greta, Noah and Jonah Martin; two brothers, Todd (Sara) Tulipane of Forestville, NY and Mark Tulipane of Ohio; also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his mother, Steve was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Annette Tulipane and his maternal grandparents, John and Audrey Lozinsky. Steve graduated from Silver Creek High School in 1989 and Erie Community College in 1991. He worked for The Resource Center in Jamestown, NY in the maintenance department. He was a diehard Buffalo Bills and Sabres fan, loved to play "Fantasy Football." Friends may call at, the HOLE-PARKER FUNERAL CHAPEL, 160 Central Ave., Silver Creek on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 4-7 PM, where a Memorial Service will be held at 7 PM. To share a condolence or remembrance with Steve's family go to www.holeparkerfc.com