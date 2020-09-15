MATKOVITS - Stephen
Of Tonawanda, NY, September 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Ilona (Nemeth) Matkovits; dear father of Theresa (Stephen) and Stephen (Miriam) Matkovits; loving grandfather of Christina, Matthew, Katherine, Eli and Zack; brother of the late John, Paul, Maria Zugo, Theresa Megyimori, Agnes Hegedus and Elizabeth Matkovits; brother-in-law of Elizabeth Ditrich; loving uncle of Trudi (Herman) Katona-Koell and their family. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. In Hungary, Stephen was a member of the St. Elizabeth's and St. Andrew's Holy Name Society. Friends may call Wednesday, 3-7 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10AM at St. Andrew's Church (Sheridan and Elmwood Ave.) In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.