Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Stephen MATKOVITS
MATKOVITS - Stephen
Of Tonawanda, NY, September 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Ilona (Nemeth) Matkovits; dear father of Theresa (Stephen) and Stephen (Miriam) Matkovits; loving grandfather of Christina, Matthew, Katherine, Eli and Zack; brother of the late John, Paul, Maria Zugo, Theresa Megyimori, Agnes Hegedus and Elizabeth Matkovits; brother-in-law of Elizabeth Ditrich; loving uncle of Trudi (Herman) Katona-Koell and their family. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. In Hungary, Stephen was a member of the St. Elizabeth's and St. Andrew's Holy Name Society. Friends may call Wednesday, 3-7 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10AM at St. Andrew's Church (Sheridan and Elmwood Ave.) In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.