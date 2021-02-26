MOGAVERO - Stephen February 23, 2021, age 72, of Derby, NY. Beloved husband of Diane (Makowski) Mogavero; dear father of Amy (Douglas) Wisnowski, Stephen Mogavero, Tony (Kelly) Zielkiewicz and Kimberly Zielkiewicz; grandfather of five grandchildren; son of the late Mariano "Mike" and Marie "Mary" Mogavero brother of Rodney and Russell (Jean); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday from 2-6 PM at the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, Angola, NY, where prayers will be said Monday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at St. John Paul II Parish, Lake View, NY. Masks and social distancing required.
Dear Rod ,Russell and the entire family. While visiting my family in Las Vegas, I received the dreaded phone call from uncle Skip. First Mary and now Steve , my oldest and dearest friend from Trenton Ave. I have the fondest memories of our childhood. Now body could cheat at Monopoly like Stevie did. That´s why we never made him the banker. He was the best, I will always remember him. Joe & Sharon
Joe & Sharon Zanghi
February 28, 2021
My deepest condolences to Steve's family and friends. He was a great man.
Rosemarie Hoffman
February 28, 2021
Rodney & Russell & Families,
Our Deepest Sympathies for your loss.
Cousin, Madeline & Luke Calianno
madeline calianno
February 28, 2021
Diane and family - no words can make your loss feel any less. May God grant you Peace during this time of sorrow, sending healing prayers to everyone. With deepest heartfelt sympathies
Billy and Elaine Caldwell
February 26, 2021
My deepest sympathy goes out to the family. RIP. Steve
Frank misiak
February 26, 2021
Diane...our dearest sympathy to you and your family...may God grant you peace...you are in our thoughts and prayers...
Margie and Lenny Fitchlee
February 26, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mogavero Family.
Tim Moran
February 26, 2021
Diane and family,
Please accept our deepest sympathy on the loss of Steve. We are still numb knowing that Steve is gone, just as all of you are. It just seems like a bad nightmare. We will all hang on to all the memories that we have of Steve. Our Good Lord wanted him back Home, and have given us all another angel!