LANSOM - Stephen R.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, September 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Penny (Benzel) Lansom; son of the late Charles M. and Dorothy J. (McCarthy) Lansom; brother of David J. (Lynn), Donald F. and the late Michael C. (Sue) Lansom; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Mr. Lansom was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam Era. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com