SEEBER - Stephen A.
May 30, 2021, of Town of Tonawanda, NY, at age 59. Dear father of Jordan D. Seeber and Eric A. Mascio; loving grandfather of Maddix W. Seeber; son of the late Bertha Solosky; dear brother of Dawn (Kevin) Berg, John Seeber, Joseph Solosky, and his late twin, Lori Seeber, late Gary (Kim) Seeber, and late Jeff Solosky. Friends may call Friday, 5-8 PM, at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Please share your condolences and memories at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 2, 2021.