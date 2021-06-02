I worked with Steve for many years. He was one of the nicest people I´ve ever met and was a pleasure to be around. He was a character, a lot of fun, and his laugh was absolutely contagious. He was so passionate about his work, and he was well liked and respected by all. It always seemed like Steve knew everyone in the business, and everyone knew Steve. Whenever we talked about family, his eyes would light up. It was clear he had so much love for his boys and Maddix, and he was very proud of them. I was so sad to hear of his passing, and my thoughts go out to his family and friends. Please know that he will be missed by so many.

Angie Gallo Work June 3, 2021