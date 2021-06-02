Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Stephen A. SEEBER
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
SEEBER - Stephen A.
May 30, 2021, of Town of Tonawanda, NY, at age 59. Dear father of Jordan D. Seeber and Eric A. Mascio; loving grandfather of Maddix W. Seeber; son of the late Bertha Solosky; dear brother of Dawn (Kevin) Berg, John Seeber, Joseph Solosky, and his late twin, Lori Seeber, late Gary (Kim) Seeber, and late Jeff Solosky. Friends may call Friday, 5-8 PM, at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Please share your condolences and memories at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
My deepest condolences to your family. Steve was the first person I met the day I joined the company. He made me feel so very welcome. He was very proud of his work and willing to share and help when someone needed his support. Prayers to all of you. He will be missed. Trish
Trish
Work
June 4, 2021
My sincere deepest condolences to Steve´s family. Steve loved his boys and grandson. He was straight forward and honest, equal parts wisdom and sarcasm. He had a tremendous work ethic; he got the job done and done right. Steve was simply a good man and I will miss him very much.
Scott Johansson
Work
June 4, 2021
I´m so sad to hear about the passing of Steve. I have worked with him for over 13 years. He was so easy going and such a hard worker. He would always send me messages that said "always smiling". I will miss his chuckle and his warm nature. Prayers and comfort for the family through this difficult time.
Stacy P
Work
June 3, 2021
Steve was such a great guy , such a pleasure to work with and always had something funny to say. He will surely be missed . My condolences to the family and friends that knew him best.
Michelle G
Work
June 3, 2021
I had the pleasure of getting to know Steve over the past 9 years, through work. What an amazing, smart, kind, funny person! Every interaction I had with him was fun and I sure will miss him. My heart goes out to his family and friends.
Jill Thayer
Work
June 3, 2021
Steve was my buddy. I will miss his laugh and so many other things that made him such a great guy. My thoughts go out to his family and pup. He loved you all, lots. He will be greatly missed among his network of colleagues & friends. Grateful to have known him and call him a friend.
Michelle
June 3, 2021
I worked with Steve for many years. He was one of the nicest people I´ve ever met and was a pleasure to be around. He was a character, a lot of fun, and his laugh was absolutely contagious. He was so passionate about his work, and he was well liked and respected by all. It always seemed like Steve knew everyone in the business, and everyone knew Steve. Whenever we talked about family, his eyes would light up. It was clear he had so much love for his boys and Maddix, and he was very proud of them. I was so sad to hear of his passing, and my thoughts go out to his family and friends. Please know that he will be missed by so many.
Angie Gallo
Work
June 3, 2021
So sorry to learn of Steve's passing. We are thankful for the many good times shared with him. He had a zest for life and cared deeply for his family and friends. May great memories of the time spent with him get us all through this most difficult time.
Ed & Valerie Gorman
Friend
June 2, 2021
I´m truly sorry to hear about the loss of Steve, I hope the Love & Memories he had for Jordan, Eric, Maddix & his Family will help you through sadness. Rest In Peace Steve & God Bless All of You. He will be missed by so many of his Old Friends in Syracusesending Love & Prayers
Colleen Maiorano
Friend
June 2, 2021
You my friend, were the best of the best. I love you and will miss you always.
Jill Bower
Friend
June 2, 2021
Steve was first introduced to me as a client- there was obviously a professional boundary we both respected and he was a skilled insurance professional. But after a short period of time we became friends- I would come to visit or we would spend time at national conventions - He was warm, caring and loads of fun. Steve was just an all around amazing kind and good soul and it´s so sad to see a friend like Steve pass. Bless him and his family.
Robert Sheps
Work
June 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results