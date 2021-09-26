SZYMASZEK - Stephen A.
Of Sloan entered into rest on September 22, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Forman) Szymaszek; devoted father of Kenneth (Melissa) Szymaszek and Karen (Timothy) Klavoon; cherished grandfather of four and adored great-grandfather of three; also survived by many family and friends. No prior visitation. Private services will be held in the future at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in Stephen's honor to the Alzheimer's Association
. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Your online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.