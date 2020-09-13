CHILCOTT - Stephen V. Jr.
Of Hamburg, NY, September 9, 2020. Adoring husband of the late Elinor Chilcott; beloved father to Mark, Patrick (Sabrina), Jule and Gregory (Dawn) Chilcott; loving papa to Erin, Teaghan, Avery, Trevor, Tess, Olivia, Nolan and Cole; dearest brother to John (Jeanne) Chilcott, Katherine Slomba and the late Paul (Billye) Chilcott. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Monday, September 14, from 4-8PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. FUNERAL HOME, Hamburg Chapel, 207 Main St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 15, at 10AM at Saints Peter and Paul RC Church- Hamburg, NY. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to the Wounded Warriors
Foundation. "Heavens to Murgatroyd, I exited stage left." Stephen loved humor and family above all else. Stephen was a proud Army Veteran and is happy to be reunited with his bride in heaven.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.