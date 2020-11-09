Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Stephen W. MARCHEWKA
MARCHEWKA - Stephen W.
Of Depew, NY, November 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Celine (nee Lewczyk); loving father of Judy (Duane) Hachten, Ron (JoAnn) and Rob (Michele); dearest grandfather of Ryan (Kate), Jason (Megan), Rachel (Matt) Pietrzykowski, Aaron Woomer and Haley; great-grandfather of Isaac, Logan, Gwendolyn and Sam; brother of Rosemarie (Dominic) Lombardi and Helene Marchewka; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, NY, Wednesday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial is being celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption R.C. Church, Lancaster, Thursday morning at 9:30. Masks required. Please assemble at church. Condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.