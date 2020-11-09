MARCHEWKA - Stephen W.
Of Depew, NY, November 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Celine (nee Lewczyk); loving father of Judy (Duane) Hachten, Ron (JoAnn) and Rob (Michele); dearest grandfather of Ryan (Kate), Jason (Megan), Rachel (Matt) Pietrzykowski, Aaron Woomer and Haley; great-grandfather of Isaac, Logan, Gwendolyn and Sam; brother of Rosemarie (Dominic) Lombardi and Helene Marchewka; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, NY, Wednesday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial is being celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption R.C. Church, Lancaster, Thursday morning at 9:30. Masks required. Please assemble at church. Condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 9, 2020.