ZAPPIA - Stephen
November 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Colette Zappia; loving father of Tracie Zappia and Eric (Betsy) Zappia; Papi of Alexa, Chad, Jacob and Joely Zappia. A Graveside Service will be held privately. To view Service virtually, visit Mesnekoff Funeral Home's Facebook Page, Friday at 11 AM. Donations in Stephen's memory may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY or Temple Beth Tzedek. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 26, 2020.