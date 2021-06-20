Menu
Stephen "Zeke" ZIOLKOWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy
Amherst, NY
ZIOLKOWSKI - Stephen "Zeke"
Of Orchard Park, formerly of Cheektowaga. June 13, 2021. Loving father of Jon Ziolkowski (Christina); beloved boyfriend of Eileen; cherished brother of Edward (Joyce) Ziolkowski, Kathy (the late Roy) Hoeltke and Karen (Mike) Harrington and the late Albert, David, Christine Ziolkowski; son of the late Edward and Rose Ziolkowski; also survived by dear friends Clint Carney and Richard Dulski and several nieces and nephews; adored by Kayleigh and Addison. Zeke worked at Hayes Fish Seafood House for 35 years, enjoyed spending time at his cabin. He was a DEC certified hunting instructor. A Memorial Service will be held at later date. Please share online condolences www.jerfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
I just found out,,He went too soon...My condolences to the family.
Steven Vattes
School
November 26, 2021
