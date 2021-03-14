Menu
Stephenson J. BORYSZEWSKI
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Memorial Chapel
BORYSZEWSKI - Stephenson J.
Of West Seneca, NY, March 9, 2021. Loving husband of the late Theresa J. Boryszewski; cherished father to the late Matthew, Debrann Babcock and Stephen Boryszewski; dearest brother of Rosemary Hopkins and the late Edward (Joan) Busch, Vincent (Martha), George (Paula), Annie Smith, Rosalind Hayden, Frank and Elizabeth Bocola; loving grandfather to Danellie and Matthew; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Monday, March 15, from 10 AM - 12 Noon, at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1820 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Mr. Boryszewski was a member of American Legion Post #735 and VFW Post #2522.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
