BROADWAY - Stephenson J.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on November 23, 2020; devoted father of Annette and Steven Broadway; cherished grandfather of Brixton; loving son of the late Ernest and Katie Broadway; dear brother of Dorothy Cherry, Catherine Johnson, Gloria Myles and the late Jullio Gray. No prior visitation. Private Service. Arrangements made by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel).Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.