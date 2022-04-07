It was sad to hear about Steve this morning. He was wonderful to work with. His smile was always there and he had a lot of thoughtful comments. I lived nearby his house in New Woodstock and had the privilege of going there a couple of times to see that neat house and his dogs. Or to meet him and his mom at the transfer station or grocery store. It was with caution that he worked with NY when he tried to come back and I recall helping him out as needed at times. He continued until he couldn't anymore showing his dedication and commitment. Of course with the smile never leaving his face. I am glad that our paths crossed.

Emily Armstrong Coworker April 6, 2022