STROKA - Steve
Of Corfu, NY, April 4, 2022. Beloved son of Patricia and the late Walter Stroka Jr.; brother of Eric (Erin) Stroka; uncle to Lauren and Lindsay Lopez; also survived by aunts and uncles. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster on Saturday morning from 9-10 AM, with Services being held at 10 AM. Steve was able to fulfill his dreams as a wildlife biologist in Alaska, Pennsylvania and New York, where he met many lifelong friends while sharing his love of the outdoors. His ever present smile greeted everyone he met and brightened our days. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 7, 2022.