Steve STROKA
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 9 2022
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
STROKA - Steve
Of Corfu, NY, April 4, 2022. Beloved son of Patricia and the late Walter Stroka Jr.; brother of Eric (Erin) Stroka; uncle to Lauren and Lindsay Lopez; also survived by aunts and uncles. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster on Saturday morning from 9-10 AM, with Services being held at 10 AM. Steve was able to fulfill his dreams as a wildlife biologist in Alaska, Pennsylvania and New York, where he met many lifelong friends while sharing his love of the outdoors. His ever present smile greeted everyone he met and brightened our days. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Apr
9
Service
10:00a.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It was sad to hear about Steve this morning. He was wonderful to work with. His smile was always there and he had a lot of thoughtful comments. I lived nearby his house in New Woodstock and had the privilege of going there a couple of times to see that neat house and his dogs. Or to meet him and his mom at the transfer station or grocery store. It was with caution that he worked with NY when he tried to come back and I recall helping him out as needed at times. He continued until he couldn't anymore showing his dedication and commitment. Of course with the smile never leaving his face. I am glad that our paths crossed.
Emily Armstrong
Coworker
April 6, 2022
I worked with Steve for many years as a fellow Area Biologist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service in New York. Steve was always upbeat, smiling, friendly in a laid back way, & always wore a plaid flannel shirt with a baseball cap! He brightened up the room!! Steve planned & designed many acres of wildlife habitat in New York & was a dedicated Biologist. His passing is a loss felt by many. With deepest sympathy to his family, Teresa Schwartz
Teresa Schwartz
Coworker
April 6, 2022
Glenn Stout
Coworker
April 6, 2022
Glenn Stout
Coworker
April 6, 2022
Glenn Stout
Coworker
April 6, 2022
My sincere condolences to the family for your loss. I worked with Steve with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game in Galena. We were at the Koyukuk River moose hunter check-station on 9/11/01, and Steve would send me a note every year in commemoration of that day. Steve was so sincere and so honest. We spent many hours talking about hunting and fishing while we played cribbage near the camp stove. God bless your family.
Glenn Stout
Coworker
April 6, 2022
My heartfelt condolences to the entire Stroka family. Steve and I were good friends who bonded over mutual interests. He was a sweet and kind man who could always make me laugh, and who would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He will be sorely missed but never forgotten.
Susan Caggiano
Friend
April 6, 2022
