CIANCIOSI - Steven J.
Passed suddenly on September 4, 2021, at the age of 46. Loving son of Joseph C. and Barbara Ann (nee Fabiszewski) Cianciosi; cherished brother of Scott J. (Kristine) Cianciosi and Joseph C. (Julie) Cianciosi, Jr.; adored uncle of Serena M., Cole J., and Lily G. Cianciosi; beloved grandson of the late Angelo and Madeline Cianciosi and the late Richard and Jean Fabiszewski; dear nephew of Catherine and Richard (Gloria) Fabiszewski and Angelo (late Janice) Cianciosi; devoted cousin of Richard R. Fabiszewski, Jennifer Ernest, and Gina Montz; also survived by family and friends. No prior visitation. A memorial in Steven's honor will be held at a future date to remember and celebrate his life. Steven was cherished by many at Autism Services, Inc. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share memories and condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.