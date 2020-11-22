Menu
Steven D. HUBERT
HUBERT - Steven D.
Of Depew, suddenly, November 9, 2020. Beloved son of the late Lorraine (nee Kazmierczak) and Norbert Hubert; dear brother of Judy (Robert) Dziengielewski, Gerard Hubert, Alison (Philip) Cordaro, and Susan (Dan) Malinowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Due to current NYS orange zone capacity restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Share condolences at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
