DiCarlo - Steven A.
Of West Seneca, NY, passed January 10, 2022. Beloved husband of Nancy A. DiCarlo (nee Johnson); devoted father of Melissa (Eduardo Bermeo) DiCarlo; and cherished grandfather of Emiliana Bermeo DiCarlo. Friends and family received Friday, January 14, 4-7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Road West Seneca, NY, 14224, 716-674-5776. A Funeral Service will take place Saturday, January 15, at 9 AM, at the funeral home. Flowers gratefully accepted. Memorial donations may also be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 12, 2022.