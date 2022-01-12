Menu
Steven A. DiCARLO
DiCarlo - Steven A.
Of West Seneca, NY, passed January 10, 2022. Beloved husband of Nancy A. DiCarlo (nee Johnson); devoted father of Melissa (Eduardo Bermeo) DiCarlo; and cherished grandfather of Emiliana Bermeo DiCarlo. Friends and family received Friday, January 14, 4-7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Road West Seneca, NY, 14224, 716-674-5776. A Funeral Service will take place Saturday, January 15, at 9 AM, at the funeral home. Flowers gratefully accepted. Memorial donations may also be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online donations and condolences can be made at
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY
Jan
15
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY
So sorry to learn of Steve´s passing. Many years have passed but, I always am thinking about you. Prayers for you & your family
Carol (Vallone) Newton
Friend
April 18, 2022
