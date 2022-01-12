DiCarlo - Steven A.Of West Seneca, NY, passed January 10, 2022. Beloved husband of Nancy A. DiCarlo (nee Johnson); devoted father of Melissa (Eduardo Bermeo) DiCarlo; and cherished grandfather of Emiliana Bermeo DiCarlo. Friends and family received Friday, January 14, 4-7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Road West Seneca, NY, 14224, 716-674-5776. A Funeral Service will take place Saturday, January 15, at 9 AM, at the funeral home. Flowers gratefully accepted. Memorial donations may also be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online donations and condolences can be made at