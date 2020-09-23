Menu
Steven E. DOWNING
DOWNING - Steven E.
Age 73, of Wheatfield on September 21, 2020, at his residence. Husband of Susan "Sue" A. Downing; loving father of Deanna Sue (Dennis) Scott and Tracy Sue (Robert) Fleischman; proud grandfather of Meghan, Timothy, Amber and Kaysy; brother of John (Jane) Downing, Marcy (Lawrence) Lackner and Michelle (Michael) Howell; also survived by several nieces and nephews, and Greta Sue (the cat). Friends invited to a visitation at the BRUNNER FUNERAL HOME, 156 Robinson St., North Tonawanda, on Sunday, September 27, 2020, 4-7 PM, where friends are invited to share stories of his life and friendship at 7 PM.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 23, 2020.
