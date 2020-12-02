GABOR - Steven
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on November 28, 2020. Devoted father of Stephen (Kathy) Gabor, Elizabeth Gabor and Ted (Lisa) Gabor; cherished grandfather of Korie (Jeff), Danielle (Darnell), Nicholas (Bethany), Ricardo, Brandon, Leah, Sean, Kristal, Steven and Bailey. Private Services will be held. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 2, 2020.