Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Steven GABOR
GABOR - Steven
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on November 28, 2020. Devoted father of Stephen (Kathy) Gabor, Elizabeth Gabor and Ted (Lisa) Gabor; cherished grandfather of Korie (Jeff), Danielle (Darnell), Nicholas (Bethany), Ricardo, Brandon, Leah, Sean, Kristal, Steven and Bailey. Private Services will be held. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.