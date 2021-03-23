Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Steven J. HNIELEWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY
HNIELEWSKI - Steven J.
March 21, 2021, age 49. Beloved husband of Susan Maria (nee Nowak); father of Samantha; dear son of Judith and the late Steven J., Sr.; son-in-law of Paul and Alice Nowak; dearest brother of Judith Maher, Dawn (John) Gauthier and Kelly Hnielewski; brother-in-law of Michael Nowak and Paulette (Tom) Heisler; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Wednesday 4-8PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). In accordance with NYS guidelines, face coverings and occupancy limitations will be observed. Funeral services will be private. Steven had worked for Krafft Trucking and Monro Muffler. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Please share your online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My deepest sympathy to the of Steven Hnielewski rip Steve
Sandy Lovullo
March 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results