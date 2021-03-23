HNIELEWSKI - Steven J.
March 21, 2021, age 49. Beloved husband of Susan Maria (nee Nowak); father of Samantha; dear son of Judith and the late Steven J., Sr.; son-in-law of Paul and Alice Nowak; dearest brother of Judith Maher, Dawn (John) Gauthier and Kelly Hnielewski; brother-in-law of Michael Nowak and Paulette (Tom) Heisler; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Wednesday 4-8PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). In accordance with NYS guidelines, face coverings and occupancy limitations will be observed. Funeral services will be private. Steven had worked for Krafft Trucking and Monro Muffler. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2021.