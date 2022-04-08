Menu
Steven L. JANIS
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
8630 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY
Memorial service
Apr, 10 2022
11:00a.m.
Congregation Shir Shalom
JANIS - Steven L.
April 6, 2022. Husband of the late Sharyn Janis; loving father of Melissa (Raymond) Henderson and Dr. Sarah (Chuck) Rickard; longtime friend of Noreen Schreiber; brother of Marion (Joe) Fleischner, Ronald (Susan) Janis and Fred (Cindy) Janis; grandfather of Haley and Conner Rickard. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, 11 AM, at Congregation
Shir Shalom, 4660 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville 14221. View live stream at shirshalombuffalo.org. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 8, 2022.
Apr
10
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Congregation Shir Shalom
4660 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
