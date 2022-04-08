JANIS - Steven L.
April 6, 2022. Husband of the late Sharyn Janis; loving father of Melissa (Raymond) Henderson and Dr. Sarah (Chuck) Rickard; longtime friend of Noreen Schreiber; brother of Marion (Joe) Fleischner, Ronald (Susan) Janis and Fred (Cindy) Janis; grandfather of Haley and Conner Rickard. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, 11 AM, at Congregation
Shir Shalom, 4660 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville 14221. View live stream at shirshalombuffalo.org
. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice
. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 8, 2022.