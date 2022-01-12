MAGYAR - Steven M., Jr.
Of Wheatfield and Sun City, Florida, passed away Saturday (January 8, 2022). Husband of 65 years Frances (Manuele) Magyar; father of Francine (Ronald) O'Mara, Steven Magyar, III, Sandra (John) Ferguson, and Paul (Michele) Magyar; brother of James Magyar and Linda Galie; grandfather of nine, and nine great-grandchildren; also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday, from 3-7 PM, at the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, at 11:00 AM, from Our Lady of Czestochowa, 626 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda. Interment in Good Shepherd Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to Cleveland Clinic Heart Center. Wattengel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 12, 2022.