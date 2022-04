MAGYAR - Steven M., Jr.Of Wheatfield and Sun City, Florida, passed away Saturday (January 8, 2022). Husband of 65 years Frances (Manuele) Magyar; father of Francine (Ronald) O'Mara, Steven Magyar, III, Sandra (John) Ferguson, and Paul (Michele) Magyar; brother of James Magyar and Linda Galie; grandfather of nine, and nine great-grandchildren; also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday, from 3-7 PM, at the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, at 11:00 AM, from Our Lady of Czestochowa, 626 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda. Interment in Good Shepherd Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to Cleveland Clinic Heart Center. Wattengel.com