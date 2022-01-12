Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Steven M. MAGYAR Jr.
ABOUT
Lockport High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
533 Meadow Drive
North Tonawanda, NY
MAGYAR - Steven M., Jr.
Of Wheatfield and Sun City, Florida, passed away Saturday (January 8, 2022). Husband of 65 years Frances (Manuele) Magyar; father of Francine (Ronald) O'Mara, Steven Magyar, III, Sandra (John) Ferguson, and Paul (Michele) Magyar; brother of James Magyar and Linda Galie; grandfather of nine, and nine great-grandchildren; also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday, from 3-7 PM, at the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, at 11:00 AM, from Our Lady of Czestochowa, 626 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda. Interment in Good Shepherd Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to Cleveland Clinic Heart Center. Wattengel.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
Wattengel Funeral Home (Meadow Drive)
533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY
Jan
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Czestochowa Church
626 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Fran, Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Gary and Chris Bullen
January 13, 2022
Dear Sandy, Mrs . Magyar & Family, Please accept our deepest sympathy in the loss of your husband and Dad, our thoughts and Prayers are with you , Eileen and Bill Bryan
Eileen Bryan
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results