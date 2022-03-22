ORSINI - Steven J.Passed in peace Sunday, March 20, 2022. Preceded in death by wife Rita, in 1996. Loving father of Lisa Marie (Jason) Piwowarczyk, and son Steven. Loving grandfather of Christopher, Danielle, and Mark. Loving grandfather of Aaliyah, Giovanni, and Valentino. He was a retired family court deputy with the Erie County Sheriff's Department. Well-known in the Bodybuilding community winning numerous titles, trophies/awards, he continued to judge contests, eventually earning an induction into the Weightlifting Hall of Fame. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan, on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 9:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Buffalo. Private entombment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Online condolences may be made at