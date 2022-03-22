Menu
Steven J. ORSINI
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 25 2022
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
ORSINI - Steven J.
Passed in peace Sunday, March 20, 2022. Preceded in death by wife Rita, in 1996. Loving father of Lisa Marie (Jason) Piwowarczyk, and son Steven. Loving grandfather of Christopher, Danielle, and Mark. Loving grandfather of Aaliyah, Giovanni, and Valentino. He was a retired family court deputy with the Erie County Sheriff's Department. Well-known in the Bodybuilding community winning numerous titles, trophies/awards, he continued to judge contests, eventually earning an induction into the Weightlifting Hall of Fame. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan, on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 9:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Buffalo. Private entombment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Online condolences may be made at
www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Mar
26
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. John the Baptist Church
1085 Englewood Ave., Buffalo, NY
Dear Lisa, Jason and Family, So very sorry for the loss of your Dad/Papa!! He Loved you all so much! He was kind to everyone! May he Rest in Peace with the Lord Now he´s with your Mom and the Family! May you find comfort in many loving memories. My Love, Cousin Lynn
Marilyn Marzullo Grant
March 23, 2022
steve was always a plesure to work with R I P
Bill Kraft
March 23, 2022
Prayers and thoughts to all of Steve's family. He was always fun and thoughtful around the gym. He had the respect of bodybuilders through the years, including my dad, Joe Lazzaro. I enjoyed his company whenever I saw him over the last 40 years. He will be missed.
Cheryl Lazzaro
March 23, 2022
This is just a simple condolence to your family on your loss of Steven. Peter Scaccia was a friend of mine for years. He is gone now for about three years. Better days ahead for your family.....take care.
Raymond J. Hoelscher III
Friend
March 22, 2022
Steve ... Always a pleasure to be in your presence. Stories, laughs and always kind thoughts. You are, and always will be a man of conscience and good will, a friend for the ages
Nicholas Mecca
Friend
March 22, 2022
I had the pleasure of working with Steve for many years in the Sheriff´s Department. He was a great guy and always a pleasure to work with. My condolences to his family. Rest In Peace Steve.
Tony Paz
Work
March 22, 2022
My heartfelt sympathy for your loss. Fondly remembering Steve as a classmate at Grover Cleveland High School, Class of 1954. Steve always attended our Alumni functions. A pleasure to see him & catch up. He will be missed
Elena S Booth
March 22, 2022
Steve was a great guy. He was a pleasure to work with in Family Court. My sincere condolences to Steve´s family.
Kathy Finnerty
Work
March 22, 2022
God Bless the Orsini Family. What a great gentleman and loved by the ECSO family and all of law enforcement.
Sheriff John Garcia
March 22, 2022
RIP Uncle Steve, Back together with my Aunt Rita You will be missed
Katy Lesold LaPorta
Family
March 22, 2022
Sorry to hear of Steve's passing.Worked with him for many years in family court.Good man and friend.God Bless Steve and his family.Pump The Iron..
Bob McGurn
Friend
March 22, 2022
I always enjoyed our conversations in the Police gym. You were an inspiration. R.I.P. Steve
Steven Malkowski
Work
March 22, 2022
Throughout the years I'd run into Steve downtown or at the Town's Fitness Center. He was a consummate professional both on and off the job. Steve's lifelong dedication to fitness and natural bodybuilding was an inspiration to a generation of younger officers and athletes. A diminutive Charles Atlas in a uniform, Steve's mere presence was usually enough to calm any quarrels in Family Court. Rest in Peace, Deputy.
Retired Brother in Blue
Work
March 22, 2022
Thoughts and Prayers to the family. God Bless
Mark Grisanti
Friend
March 22, 2022
Steve was one of the finest people you could meet. i will miss him very much. rest in peace my friend
VINCENT LAURIA
Work
March 22, 2022
