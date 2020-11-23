JAMIESON - Steven P.
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest November 18, 2020. Loving son of Carol Muck and the late Paul Jamieson; dear brother of Melissa Walker; survived by his son Jayden and his mother Jes Langenfeld; boyfriend of Jessica Thurston; loving uncle of Liam, Miyah and Natalie. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 3-6 PM. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 23, 2020.