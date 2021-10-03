VOTO - Steven D.
of Lake View, NY, September 24, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Nienaber) Voto; loving father of Dr. Stephen (Dianne) Voto, Michael (Mary Jo) Voto and James (Cristina) Voto; cherished grandfather to 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; dear brother of Mary Voto, Rosemarie (late Victor) Ramos and the late Stanley (late Marie) Voto, Antoinette Voto and Joseph (late Martha) Voto; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 10 AM-11 AM at St. John Paul II Parish, 2052 Lakeview Rd., Lake View, NY 14085, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share online condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.