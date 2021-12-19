BONAFEDE - Sue(nee Strickler)72, of Blasdell, NY, died peacefully at her family home on December 10, 2021. Sue will be remembered for her kind and selfless nature, extreme thoughtfulness and robust laugh that would leave her breathless. She was affectionately known to all as "Aunt Sue". The most important thing to Sue was spending time with family and friends. Her granddaughters were the bright light in her life, spending hours on FaceTime involved in their play and hearing all about their interests and activities. Sue loved to go camping in the Adirondacks and spent many seasons enjoying performances at Shea's. Sue had a strong belief in God and was a lifelong member of the Buffalo Christadelphian Ecclesia. Sue is survived by her husband of 50 years, Gerald J. Bonafede; daughters, Karen (Joe Gault), Kim Bonafede (Darin Steblaj) both of Portland, OR; and four granddaughters, Payton and Lauren Gault, Nora and Claire Steblaj. Sue leaves behind her sister Lynn (John) George, and many nieces and nephews. Sue was predeceased by infant son Kevin and siblings, Don Strickler, Glen Strickler, Jim Milliron and Jean Baker. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Leave memories and online condolences at