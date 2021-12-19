Menu
Sue BONAFEDE
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
BONAFEDE - Sue
(nee Strickler)
72, of Blasdell, NY, died peacefully at her family home on December 10, 2021. Sue will be remembered for her kind and selfless nature, extreme thoughtfulness and robust laugh that would leave her breathless. She was affectionately known to all as "Aunt Sue". The most important thing to Sue was spending time with family and friends. Her granddaughters were the bright light in her life, spending hours on FaceTime involved in their play and hearing all about their interests and activities. Sue loved to go camping in the Adirondacks and spent many seasons enjoying performances at Shea's. Sue had a strong belief in God and was a lifelong member of the Buffalo Christadelphian Ecclesia. Sue is survived by her husband of 50 years, Gerald J. Bonafede; daughters, Karen (Joe Gault), Kim Bonafede (Darin Steblaj) both of Portland, OR; and four granddaughters, Payton and Lauren Gault, Nora and Claire Steblaj. Sue leaves behind her sister Lynn (John) George, and many nieces and nephews. Sue was predeceased by infant son Kevin and siblings, Don Strickler, Glen Strickler, Jim Milliron and Jean Baker. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Leave memories and online condolences at
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
I grew up across the street from Sue and Jerry. When I would babysit Karen and Kim, Sue would always take the time to sit and talk with me about what was going on in my life. I cherished those conversations. She truly loved all of you and I know the memories you have shared will remain in your hearts forever. I´m keeping all of you in my thoughts and prayers!
Mary Beth Ganci (Pietras)
December 29, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss.
Cheryl Melancon
December 21, 2021
My condolences to the family. Sue was a great lady and we had so much fun working at Hill´s back in the day. God Bless
Anne Hartel
Work
December 20, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jorge & Flor Gomez
Friend
December 19, 2021
