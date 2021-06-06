COLLIGAN - Sue Ann
(nee Hawthorn)
Passed away on February 13, 2021 at the age of 78, surrounded by her family. She was born August 1, 1942 to the late Samuel and Katherine Hawthorn. She is predeceased by her daughter Patricia Marie, her sisters Harriet and Jane (Tom) Zawodzinski, her brother Samuel (Roslyn) Hawthorn, her father and mother-in-law John and Margaret Colligan; sister-in-law Kathleen and brother-in-law Joseph. She is survived by her husband John, whom she married April 8, 1961 and with whom she would have celebrated 60 years of marriage this year, her daughter Peggi (Keith) Vandersteur; her sons, John Colligan and Tim (Rita) Colligan, her grandchildren Tricia (Mike) Youngers, Meghan (Mike) Palvino, Evan (Sara) Reese, John Colligan Jr., Ben Colligan, Maggie Colligan, Madison Colligan, Darren Colligan, Mary Colligan and Suzannah Colligan and her great grand children Jovie Youngers, Leo Palvino, Madeleine Reese, and Jacob Reese. She is also survived by her siblings, Karl (Karen) Hawthorn, Walter (Loraine) Hawthorn, Denis (Melody)Hawthorn, William (Diana) Hawthorn and her sister in law Beth Colligan (late Joseph Colligan) as well as many, many nieces and nephews. Sue was a ray of sunlight to all that knew her. She loved gardening, her cat, going to the casino and her trips to Vegas. Most of all she loved spending time with her husband and family. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11 AM, at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 261 East Main St., Hamburg. The family declines flowers and asks that you instead make a donation to the Trinity Episcopal Church, 261 East Main St., Hamburg, (please assemble at church). Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences may be shared online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.