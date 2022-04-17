MURSZEWSKI - Sue Dealy

It is with great sadness that the family of Sue Dealy Murszewski announce her passing on Wednesday, December 15th, 2021, at the age of 86. She was born in Amsterdam, N.Y., on February 24th, 1935. "Grandma Suess", as she was lovingly referred to by her grandchildren, graduated from the University at Buffalo Law School before practicing for over 55 years. She loved her family, friends, art, wildlife, and her church more than anything else. Sue soon turned her attention to art while studying law; a passion which would remain alongside her profession for the rest of her life. Her paintings can be found in many homes of her friends and family. It was her unwavering faith in Jesus that served as the foundation upon which she's built her life. She loved to entertain, congregate, celebrate, and support others. She beat to her own drum and cherished the opportunity to encourage everyone in her life to do the same. Please join Sue's family in Celebrating her Life on Monday, April 18th, 2022, at 5 PM, at Christ the King R.C. Church, Snyder NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.