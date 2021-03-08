Colleen and Family Our condolences to you. I, Jennifer, went to grammar school with Colleen. I remember all the trips in the van we took and of course your moms fondness of Mel Gibson lol. I remember her leaving us in the van for a quick run into Tops and she said “Don’t let any strangers in unless they look like Mel Gibson”.. I will never forget that. She will never be forgotten. From our family The Pawlowski’s to yours Love, Jennifer, Diane , and Tammy

Jennifer Pawlowski Friend March 10, 2021