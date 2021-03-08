RICHARDSON - Sue Ann (nee Shoemaker) March 6, 2021, age 81, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of 59 years to Richard M. Richardson; dearest mother of Jim (fiancée Susan Rydendahl), Matthew (Deana) and Colleen Richardson (Garrett Wynn); dear grandmother of Michelle and Timothy; daughter of the late Willis and Genevieve (nee Koch) Shoemaker; sister of the late Willis (late Marie) Shoemaker, Jr. and the late Joyce (late Richard) Mueller; also survived by other grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Tuesday, March 9th, from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, at Queen of Martyrs Church, at 12 Noon (please assemble at church). Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to either Erie County SPCA or O.L.V. Basilica.
I just learned of this and wanted to pass my sincerest condolences to your family. Many years later, it hurts to hear about a beautiful woman departing a beautiful family. For what it's worth, I'm very sorry, God bless
Jim Barrett
July 7, 2021
Colleen and Family Our condolences to you. I, Jennifer, went to grammar school with Colleen. I remember all the trips in the van we took and of course your moms fondness of Mel Gibson lol. I remember her leaving us in the van for a quick run into Tops and she said “Don’t let any strangers in unless they look like Mel Gibson”.. I will never forget that. She will never be forgotten. From our family The Pawlowski’s to yours Love, Jennifer, Diane , and Tammy
Jennifer Pawlowski
March 10, 2021
I grew up across the street from the Shoemaker's in the 1950s and '60s. They were a wonderful family. Sueann used to babysit for us. I live in Batavia and used to visit at Bill's house in the Media area. My sincerest condolences.
Ann Justinger Arent
March 9, 2021
A great lady will be missed. She was loved by a lot of friends from Chapel School. She was a giving person especially when it came to children. I WILL never forget how she made my daughter's birthday special, when due to illness I couldn't.
Sue rest in peace and may your light shine forever!
Susanne Howard
March 8, 2021
March 8, 2021
March 8, 2021
Our sincere condolences to the Richardson family. Though we can not be there in person. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Many great memories come to mind with our dearest friends Dick & Sue. She will be missed. Love, Don and Rosa