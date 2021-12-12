Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sue SMITH
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
SMITH - Sue (nee Corey)
Of Kenmore, NY, passed peacefully in her own home as she wished, December 5, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Smith; devoted and loving mother of James, Gregory, Robert, and Carol; loving grandmother of Madeline and Xander and their parents Chloe and Elvira. Sue loved life, to travel and enjoyed the support of her friends in the Card Club. She will be missed. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.