SMITH - Sue (nee Corey)
Of Kenmore, NY, passed peacefully in her own home as she wished, December 5, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Smith; devoted and loving mother of James, Gregory, Robert, and Carol; loving grandmother of Madeline and Xander and their parents Chloe and Elvira. Sue loved life, to travel and enjoyed the support of her friends in the Card Club. She will be missed. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.