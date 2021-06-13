Menu
Suk C. FRIEDHABER
FUNERAL HOME
Buffalo Niagara Cremation Service
580 South Park Avenue
Buffalo, NY
FRIEDHABER - Suk C.
June 7, 2021. 72 years old, of South Wales, NY. Beloved wife of David M. Friedhaber; dear mother of Eric Friedhaber and Michael (Amy) Friedhaber; loving grandmother of Cole, Dane, Liliana and Jacob; also survived by sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Gathering will be held Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 4-7PM, at Notting Hill Farm, 13375 Warner Hill Road, South Wales, NY, 14139. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.buffaloniagaracremation.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Notting Hill Farm
13375 Warner Hill Road, South Wales, NY
Buffalo Niagara Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry for your loss. Prayers to all of you.
Dave and Cindy Smith
Friend
June 18, 2021
To Dave & Family, The Kennedy family would like to extend our deepest sympathy to you all with the passing of Suk. We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers . David, Bonnie & Cindy Kennedy
Bonnie (Kennedy) Marzolf
Friend
June 13, 2021
