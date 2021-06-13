FRIEDHABER - Suk C.
June 7, 2021. 72 years old, of South Wales, NY. Beloved wife of David M. Friedhaber; dear mother of Eric Friedhaber and Michael (Amy) Friedhaber; loving grandmother of Cole, Dane, Liliana and Jacob; also survived by sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Gathering will be held Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 4-7PM, at Notting Hill Farm, 13375 Warner Hill Road, South Wales, NY, 14139. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.buffaloniagaracremation.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.