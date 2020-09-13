BERTIN - Susan A.
Of Angola, NY, in her 66th year, went peacefully to see the Lord, Monday, April 13, 2020. Loving and caring wife of Andre Bertin; grateful loving daughter of the late Joseph and Bertha (Siwy) Zmuda; sister of Joe, Mike (Linda) Zmuda and Ann (Tom) Kasperek; aunt of Becky Sue, Andrew Kasparek and Mike (Stacey) Zmuda; proud pet parent of Angus the late Buddy, Moose and Mike; also survived by many dear and beloved friends all of whom stood by with tons of love and support. Funeral Services will be on September 19, 2020, at 10:30 AM, in St. Anthony's Church, Farnham, NY. Interment in St. Anthony's to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share your condolences with the family at www.addisonfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements by the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.