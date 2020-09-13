Menu
Susan A. BERTIN
BERTIN - Susan A.
Of Angola, NY, in her 66th year, went peacefully to see the Lord, Monday, April 13, 2020. Loving and caring wife of Andre Bertin; grateful loving daughter of the late Joseph and Bertha (Siwy) Zmuda; sister of Joe, Mike (Linda) Zmuda and Ann (Tom) Kasperek; aunt of Becky Sue, Andrew Kasparek and Mike (Stacey) Zmuda; proud pet parent of Angus the late Buddy, Moose and Mike; also survived by many dear and beloved friends all of whom stood by with tons of love and support. Funeral Services will be on September 19, 2020, at 10:30 AM, in St. Anthony's Church, Farnham, NY. Interment in St. Anthony's to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share your condolences with the family at www.addisonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.
