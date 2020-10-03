BIESINGER - Susan A.
(nee Loop)
September 30, 2020. Beloved wife of Paul H. Biesinger; loving mother of Andrew (Sandra) Biesinger and the late Paul H. Biesinger, Jr.; dear grandmother of Samantha M. Biesinger; daughter of the late Raymond and Hildegarde Heidt. Friends may call Monday, 3-7 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, 11 AM at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1080 Main St., Buffalo. Face masks are required for both Funeral Home and Church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Niagara Hospice or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Please share your online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com