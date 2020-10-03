Menu
Susan A. BIESINGER
BIESINGER - Susan A.
(nee Loop)
September 30, 2020. Beloved wife of Paul H. Biesinger; loving mother of Andrew (Sandra) Biesinger and the late Paul H. Biesinger, Jr.; dear grandmother of Samantha M. Biesinger; daughter of the late Raymond and Hildegarde Heidt. Friends may call Monday, 3-7 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, 11 AM at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1080 Main St., Buffalo. Face masks are required for both Funeral Home and Church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Niagara Hospice or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Please share your online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME
3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, New York
Oct
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
1080 Main St., Buffalo, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
