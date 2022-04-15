BARNETT - SusanOf Buffalo, passed away April 8, 2022. Susan leave three sons, Nathan Gilbert, Michael Mostiller and Karim Prince, of Buffalo and other loving family members and friends to cherish her memory. Family and friends will be present for a 12 Noon - 1 PM wake, followed by a Homegoing Celebration Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the BRIAN K. LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, 2528 Bailey Ave., Buffalo, NY 14215. Please share condolences at