Susan BARNETT
Brian K. Lewis Funeral Home
2528 Bailey Avenue
Buffalo, NY
BARNETT - Susan
Of Buffalo, passed away April 8, 2022. Susan leave three sons, Nathan Gilbert, Michael Mostiller and Karim Prince, of Buffalo and other loving family members and friends to cherish her memory. Family and friends will be present for a 12 Noon - 1 PM wake, followed by a Homegoing Celebration Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the BRIAN K. LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, 2528 Bailey Ave., Buffalo, NY 14215. Please share condolences at
www.BriankLewisFuneralHomes.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 15, 2022.
Brian K. Lewis Funeral Home
