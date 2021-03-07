Menu
Susan BRAND
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
BRAND - Susan
Of Williamsville, late Sunday, February 28th, 2021, Susan Elizabeth Brand, loving mother, grandmother and friend, passed away after a brief illness at the age of 78. Susan was born June 10, 1942 and spent her life between Buffalo, NY and San Diego, CA. Those who loved her knew her as a kind, selfless, intelligent and strong woman who never failed to make those around her feel special. She earned her degree in social work from San Diego State University and worked at San Diego Dental Society, SDSU, Harmac and most recently, Summer Street Capital. She volunteered at Journey's End and Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed traveling, reading, art history and spending time with her daughters and grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters Jennifer (late John) Tronolone, Gretchen Brand and Jacqueline Barnes; and her grandchildren Michael, Benjamin (Annie Doyle), Isabella, Alexa, Robert, Ryan and Finn. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Susan's name to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel.) Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I got the opportunity to talk with Susan and found a great person to speak with. She will be missed and I feel blessed to have had the moments of chat with her. Rest in peace dear Susan.
Bradley Belfield
March 12, 2021
I have loved Susan since high school and always will. My deepest sympathy to the family she loved.
Margo Megnin Bongiovanni
March 8, 2021
To Susan's family, I never met your mother but I spoke to her briefly when I adopted her dog Coby. My thoughts and prayers to you and your family.
Lucy Burger
March 7, 2021
