BRAND - Susan
Of Williamsville, late Sunday, February 28th, 2021, Susan Elizabeth Brand, loving mother, grandmother and friend, passed away after a brief illness at the age of 78. Susan was born June 10, 1942 and spent her life between Buffalo, NY and San Diego, CA. Those who loved her knew her as a kind, selfless, intelligent and strong woman who never failed to make those around her feel special. She earned her degree in social work from San Diego State University and worked at San Diego Dental Society, SDSU, Harmac and most recently, Summer Street Capital. She volunteered at Journey's End and Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed traveling, reading, art history and spending time with her daughters and grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters Jennifer (late John) Tronolone, Gretchen Brand and Jacqueline Barnes; and her grandchildren Michael, Benjamin (Annie Doyle), Isabella, Alexa, Robert, Ryan and Finn. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Susan's name to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel.) Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.