Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Susan M. BRZEZOWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY
BRZEZOWSKI - Susan M.
(nee Krzeminski)
April 9, 2022 of Sloan, NY. Beloved wife of the late Michael R.; loving mother of Brian, Timothy (Allyson) and Michele (Bradford) Kramarsyck; cherished grandmother of Michael, Lucy, Fiona and Penelope; devoted sister of the late Linda (Tom) Lang; dearest aunt of John Lang. Sue was a very active parishioner of St. Andrews Church in Sloan. She will be greatly missed. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Monday from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.), where a Prayer Service will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Andrews RC Church, Sloan. Entombment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Susan's name to the MS Foundation or St. Andrews RC Church. Please leave your memories and condolences online at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Smolarek Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.