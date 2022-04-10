BRZEZOWSKI - Susan M.
(nee Krzeminski)
April 9, 2022 of Sloan, NY. Beloved wife of the late Michael R.; loving mother of Brian, Timothy (Allyson) and Michele (Bradford) Kramarsyck; cherished grandmother of Michael, Lucy, Fiona and Penelope; devoted sister of the late Linda (Tom) Lang; dearest aunt of John Lang. Sue was a very active parishioner of St. Andrews Church in Sloan. She will be greatly missed. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Monday from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.), where a Prayer Service will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Andrews RC Church, Sloan. Entombment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Susan's name to the MS Foundation or St. Andrews RC Church. Please leave your memories and condolences online at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.