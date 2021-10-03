CORWIN - Susan P.
(nee Delaplante)
Passed away peacefully on August 29, 2021 at age 62, in Altamonte Springs, FL. Susan was the daughter of the late James and Annette (Ray) DeLaPlante and sister of the late David DeLaPlante. Susan is survived by her children, Daniel and Kate Corwin. She is also survived by her brothers, James (Rosemary), M. Paul (Linda), Peter (Suzanne) DeLaPlante, and many nieces and nephews. Susan was a talented artist who enjoyed china painting. She also loved attending many live theatre performances, and was loved by all who knew her. A Memorial Mass will be held for Susan on Saturday October 9, 2021 at 10 AM at St. Augustine (Good Shepherd) RC Church located at 8700 Goodrich Road in Clarence Center, NY. Arrangements under the direction of DeGusipe Funeral Home, Maitland, FL www.degusipe.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.