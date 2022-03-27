DANIELS - Susan B. (nee DiFilippo)
Of Elma, formerly of East Aurora, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2022. She was predeceased by her amazing parents, Barbara and Tony DiFilippo Jr., her protective older brother, Tony DiFilippo III, and her loving husband, Dick Daniels. She is survived by her three sisters and best friends, Elizabeth Fox Hurd (Lorny), Carol Novak and Barb Magee (Dave), eight nephews (and one deceased), one niece and 23 grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Sue served as the director of both the Town of Aurora Public Library and the Hamburg Public Library. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 14th, at 11 AM at St. Matthias Episcopal Church, East Aurora. Memorials may be made to the Elma Public Library or WNED PBS. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.