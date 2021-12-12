Menu
Susan C. DiMAGGIO
DiMAGGIO - Susan C. (nee Sabia)
December 7, 2021, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Vincent J. DiMaggio; devoted mother of Susan M. (Edward) Stachowiak, Patricia (John) Diocedo, Joan (Kevin) Denio and the late Vincent DiMaggio; loving grandmother of eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sister of Antoinette (Carl) Polito. Susan was predeceased by six siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 17th, from 4-7 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 7 PM. Family and friends invited. Please visit Susan's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Dec
17
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Happy Heavenly Birthday Mom
your loving daughter Joan
Family
February 20, 2022
The DiMaggio family, my sincerest condolences. I worked with Susie for years and she was always so kind, generous, and classy. I felt like I was part of the family as she would always talk about and tell stories about her life. She absolutely loved and cherished her family, the stories about her son and daughters, her late husband, her father, her sister and brother-in-law. May she Rest In Peace.
Sibby
Work
December 30, 2021
Dear Mom, you are finally with Daddy and Jimmy.. I know in my heart that is a much better place for you..I will always love you
Joan, daughter
Family
December 14, 2021
