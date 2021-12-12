The DiMaggio family, my sincerest condolences. I worked with Susie for years and she was always so kind, generous, and classy. I felt like I was part of the family as she would always talk about and tell stories about her life. She absolutely loved and cherished her family, the stories about her son and daughters, her late husband, her father, her sister and brother-in-law. May she Rest In Peace.

Sibby Work December 30, 2021