DiMAGGIO - Susan C. (nee Sabia)
December 7, 2021, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Vincent J. DiMaggio; devoted mother of Susan M. (Edward) Stachowiak, Patricia (John) Diocedo, Joan (Kevin) Denio and the late Vincent DiMaggio; loving grandmother of eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sister of Antoinette (Carl) Polito. Susan was predeceased by six siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 17th, from 4-7 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 7 PM. Family and friends invited. Please visit Susan's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.