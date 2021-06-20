DOWNING - Susan A.
(nee Lukasik)
Age 71, of the Town of Wheatfield, died on Friday, June 18, 2021. Wife of the late Steven E. Downing; daughter of the late John and Shirley Lukasik; beloved mother of Deanna (Dennis) Scott and Tracy Fleischman; proud grandmother of Meghan, Timothy, Amber and Kaysy; sister of Wendy (David) Lusk and Michael Lukasik and the late Imogene Pasel and Mary Shanahan; also survived by several nieces and nephews and her cat, Greta-Sue. Friends received by the family on Thursday 4-7 PM at the BRUNNER FUNERAL HOME, 156 Robinson St., North Tonawanda where services will be held at 7:00 PM that evening. Interment will be at Acacia Park Cemetery on Friday afternoon at 1 PM. Please assemble at the front gate at 12:45 PM. Sue was a local Real Estate Agent with Re/Max North. She was a Pillar of the community, loved by many and belonged to several volunteer organizations. Memorials may be made to the Erie-Niagara Sunrise Exchange Club for the 9/11 Memorial Healing Field 2021, P.O. Box 1282, North Tonawanda, NY 14120. Please see www.brunnerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.