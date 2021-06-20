Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Susan A. DOWNING
FUNERAL HOME
Brunner Funeral Home - North Tonawanda
156 Robinson Street
North Tonawanda, NY
DOWNING - Susan A.
(nee Lukasik)
Age 71, of the Town of Wheatfield, died on Friday, June 18, 2021. Wife of the late Steven E. Downing; daughter of the late John and Shirley Lukasik; beloved mother of Deanna (Dennis) Scott and Tracy Fleischman; proud grandmother of Meghan, Timothy, Amber and Kaysy; sister of Wendy (David) Lusk and Michael Lukasik and the late Imogene Pasel and Mary Shanahan; also survived by several nieces and nephews and her cat, Greta-Sue. Friends received by the family on Thursday 4-7 PM at the BRUNNER FUNERAL HOME, 156 Robinson St., North Tonawanda where services will be held at 7:00 PM that evening. Interment will be at Acacia Park Cemetery on Friday afternoon at 1 PM. Please assemble at the front gate at 12:45 PM. Sue was a local Real Estate Agent with Re/Max North. She was a Pillar of the community, loved by many and belonged to several volunteer organizations. Memorials may be made to the Erie-Niagara Sunrise Exchange Club for the 9/11 Memorial Healing Field 2021, P.O. Box 1282, North Tonawanda, NY 14120. Please see www.brunnerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Brunner Funeral Home - North Tonawanda
156 Robinson Street, North Tonawanda, NY
Jun
24
Service
7:00p.m.
Brunner Funeral Home - North Tonawanda
156 Robinson Street, North Tonawanda, NY
Jun
25
Interment
1:00p.m.
Acacia Park Cemetery
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Brunner Funeral Home - North Tonawanda
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sue was the guiding force behind our Exchange Club. She was always involved with all our programs. I have only known her since I joined 9 years ago, but she was the kind of person that made you feel like you had known her for a lot longer. She will be missed terribly. My prayers and condolences to you Tracy, and Deanna, and to your families. Your family was blessed to have Sue and Steve and your Grandfather, John. It's been a sad year for you. God give you the strength to help you through this loss.
Angie Bernas
Other
June 22, 2021
Tracy and family, So sorry for your loss. You mom Sue was a sweetie.
colleen Danaher
Family
June 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results