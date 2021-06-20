Sue was the guiding force behind our Exchange Club. She was always involved with all our programs. I have only known her since I joined 9 years ago, but she was the kind of person that made you feel like you had known her for a lot longer. She will be missed terribly. My prayers and condolences to you Tracy, and Deanna, and to your families. Your family was blessed to have Sue and Steve and your Grandfather, John. It's been a sad year for you. God give you the strength to help you through this loss.

Angie Bernas Other June 22, 2021