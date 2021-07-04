Menu
Susan E. DRAKE
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
DRAKE - Susan E. (nee Malloy)
Of Kenmore, entered into rest on July 2, 2021. Adored mother of Jennifer M. Manning, Francis S. Drake, and Adam J. (Shaina) Drake; loving daughter of the late James P. and Theresa M. (nee Colella) Malloy; dear sister of Deborah L. (Charles E. Ribbeck) Manning, Theresa M. (John W.) Desantis, Kathleen A. (Jon A. Aikin) Cordaro-Aikin, and James J. Malloy; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life" - John 3:16. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share memories and condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I love you so much Sue. You are my little sister and I have always tried to protect you. I hope to see you again, in a much better place. Please take care of mom and dad until I get there.
Deborah Manning
Family
July 9, 2021
I´m Sorry for the family´s loss. My deepest sympathies to you all.
Mike Sutter
July 6, 2021
Sue you were my first love and the mother of my first child. You were always in my heart and soul. Only the good memories of you and us remain.
Sean Manning
July 6, 2021
Susie You'll always be my big sister. Your in my heart forever. I love you and I miss you.
Terry
Family
July 6, 2021
RIP to my beautiful Aunt Suzy. Sending my love to the entire family and all of those who knew her and love her. She was unique and beautiful, inside and out.
Jamie Manning
Family
July 6, 2021
Sorry for the loss of sue. God will show her the rest of the way home. She was a very kind soul smile when you think of her.
Blaze b. Cordaro
Family
July 4, 2021
My big sister...gentle sweet soul in the heart of a fierce warrior We'll miss you!
Kathy
Family
July 4, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
louis colella
Family
July 4, 2021
