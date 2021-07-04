DRAKE - Susan E. (nee Malloy)
Of Kenmore, entered into rest on July 2, 2021. Adored mother of Jennifer M. Manning, Francis S. Drake, and Adam J. (Shaina) Drake; loving daughter of the late James P. and Theresa M. (nee Colella) Malloy; dear sister of Deborah L. (Charles E. Ribbeck) Manning, Theresa M. (John W.) Desantis, Kathleen A. (Jon A. Aikin) Cordaro-Aikin, and James J. Malloy; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life" - John 3:16. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share memories and condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.