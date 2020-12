HUBBARD - Susan Frances

(nee Kut)

Of North Carolina, passed away suddenly November 30, 2020, at the age of 71. Formerly of Hamburg, NY, she is survived by her beloved husband Jeffrey Hubbard. Preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Alice Kut (nee Walla); she is also survived by her sister, Paula (Donald) Fuller; brother, David (Karen) Kut and many nieces and nephews. Sue worked for 36 years as a civilian for the Air Force and Coast Guard. She loved to travel and her cat.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 3, 2020.