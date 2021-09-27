GIBSON - Susan M.
September 25, 2021, at age 63, beloved daughter of Susan M. (Little) and the late Ronald G. "Murph" Gibson, Sr.; dear sister of Charlene (Tim) Greene, John (Jennifer), Wendy, Kevin (Melanie Rodriguez) and the late Ronald Gibson, Jr.; cherished aunt of Kyle, Jennifer (Jason) Marlowe, Caitlin (Zac) Lovelace, Lauren (Alex) King, Molly, Alexis, Alexander, Megan, Kayla and Marcus; loving great-aunt of Henry, Liam, Lucy, Lucas and Virginia. The family will be present to receive friends Tuesday, September 28, 2021, from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Parker), where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 11 AM. Family and friends invited. The family requests that all guests attending wear a face covering. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Susan's memory to Roswell Comprehensive Cancer Institute. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2021.