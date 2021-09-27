Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Susan M. GIBSON
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
GIBSON - Susan M.
September 25, 2021, at age 63, beloved daughter of Susan M. (Little) and the late Ronald G. "Murph" Gibson, Sr.; dear sister of Charlene (Tim) Greene, John (Jennifer), Wendy, Kevin (Melanie Rodriguez) and the late Ronald Gibson, Jr.; cherished aunt of Kyle, Jennifer (Jason) Marlowe, Caitlin (Zac) Lovelace, Lauren (Alex) King, Molly, Alexis, Alexander, Megan, Kayla and Marcus; loving great-aunt of Henry, Liam, Lucy, Lucas and Virginia. The family will be present to receive friends Tuesday, September 28, 2021, from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Parker), where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 11 AM. Family and friends invited. The family requests that all guests attending wear a face covering. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Susan's memory to Roswell Comprehensive Cancer Institute. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I´m so sorry to hear of Sue´s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Joann Zannis Farkas
September 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results