GROVES - SusanDelevan, NY, September 6, 2021. Wife of Larry Groves; mother of Amy (David) Oravec, and Kelly (Michelle) Groves; grandchildren, Nathan and Brynn Groves; sister to Steven (Sharon) Straight, and Shelia (Gary) Potter. Celebration of Life will be held next year. Memorials to either the Delevan Public Library or the Arcade Free Library. Online condolences can be sent to www.babbitteastonfh.com